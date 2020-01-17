Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Bonus Features Include Conversations With Justin Long and Joe Manganiello

Ahead of the film’s home entertainment release next week, Lionsgate has released a new clip from the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot blu-ray. In the clip, Justin Long — who appears in the film as an uncredited lawyer who is, ahem, legally distinct from Brandon St. Randy, his character from Smith’s Zack & Miri Make a Porno, one of the only movies Smith has done where he does not own the characters. There’s also a few words here from Joe Manganiello, who plays “Bailiff Billy” in the film. His name tag says B. Herveaux, a reference to the character of Alcide Herveaux, played by Manganiello on HBO’s True Blood.

The pair appeared together, along with The Office‘s Craig Robinson and Blue Mountain State‘s Frankie Shaw, in a courtroom scene near the start of the movie. You can check out the featurette below.

You can pre-order the film here. Fans who pre-order early will also get a screen-accurate replica of the Chronic Con badges worn by Jay, Bob, and other characters in the movie.

In Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, the title characters (played by Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, respectively) make their way across the country from New Jersey to Hollywood in order to stop a movie studio from making a superhero movie using characters loosely based on them. Sound familiar? That’s the joke. It’s the same basic plot — but with a lot of key differences in terms of storytelling — that Smith already told in 2001 with Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back. Along the way, the pair meet up with friends old and new, and Jay even discovers that Justice (Shannon Elizabeth), his love interest from the 2001 movie, had his daughter (Harley Quinn Smith) and never told him she was pregnant.

The movie also manages to cram in more than 150 Easter eggs and references, and Smith has said that it will be the first of his movies in several years to have an audio commentary track — although he will release it via his podcast, not as part of the DVD or Blu-ray release.

In addition to Joey Lauren Adams, and a dozen or so other View Askew veterans, the film is jam-packed full of Hollywood stars including David Dastmalchian, Jason Lee, Joe Manganiello, Craig Robinson, Justin Long, Shannon Elizabeth, Fred Armisen, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris Hemsworth, Method Man, Redman, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, Brian Quinn, and Tommy Chong.

Fans in select cities can catch the film on its “Reboot Roadshow,” where Smith, Jason Mewes, and sometimes other guests will host big-screen viewings of the movie followed by a Q&A.