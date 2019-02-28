Kevin Smith Reveals a Stan Lee Tribute From ‘Jay & Silent Bob Reboot’

One of the images posted to Kevin Smith‘s Instagram from Brodie’s Secret Stash, the in-universe comic book store of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, is that of the Stan Lee “cameo” from the upcoming film.

The image features photos of Lee (taken during his appearance on Smith’s Hulu series Spoilers…With Kevin Smith) and a “game-worn” sweater from Lee that represents the day Brodie Bruce’s life changed (in Mallrats).

In that film, comic book superfan Brodie was blinded by the revelation that Lee was appearing at his local comic shop. Later in the movie, he ran into Lee while hanging out at the mall, and the comic book legend offered Brodie some much-needed perspective that helped him get his act together.

You can check out Smith’s post below.

In case you can’t read it, the caption on the sign indicates that the sweater is from a Comic-Con Q&A panel in 1998.

Smith suggests that in earlier drafts of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, Lee was an important figure — but that by the time he got the movie off the ground, Lee had passed away and was unable to make one of his trademark cameo appearances in the film.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is currently in production with an eye toward a Fall 2019 release date.