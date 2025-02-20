Jeff Bezos Asks Fans Who Should Play James Bond Next, And Their Answer Won’t Surprise You

Fans had a lot of questions when news broke that Amazon now has complete creative control over the James Bond franchise, but CEO Jeff Bezos asked them for their ideas first. The production of James Bond movies has been on hold since 2021, when Amazon acquired MGM and along with it, the distribution rights for James Bond movies. Since then, there have been rumors that long-time producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli would give up some oversight on these movies, and it all came to fruition on Thursday. While fans pondered what comes next, Bezos seemed to be looking for their ideas as well.

“Who’d you pick as the next Bond?” Bezos wrote in a post on X — formerly known as Twitter. The billionaire included a screenshot of a Reuters headline about this news, which featured a photo Daniel Craig promoting his last Bond film, No Time to Die. There have only been rumors about who would play Bond next since then, and fans reiterated many of these in the replies. Popular picks included Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Theo James.

Who’d you pick as the next Bond? pic.twitter.com/u7nBaRROlf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 20, 2025

Some commenters suggested Bezos himself take the role, with varying degrees of sarcasm. Others questioned why Bezos would announce this massive creative overhaul only to crowdsource ideas on social media. Amazon is ending a long and successful legacy with this move, and many fans do not seem confident that it will make future movies better. Again, there were layers of irony laced into this commentary.

“Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment,” said Amazon MGM Studios executive Mike Hopkins on Thursday. “We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide. We are honored to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

The latest casting rumors for the Bond franchise have suggested Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Challengers star Josh O’Connor for the role. Both have said that there is nothing official behind these stories, and given diplomatic answers about whether they’d take the role.

For now, all we know is that work can begin on the next Bond movie now that the business end of the deal is sorted out. The James Bond movies are spread out across several streaming services at the time of this writing, and No Time to Die is available only to rent or purchase on PVOD stores.