Jennifer Lawrence Wins People’s Choice Award For Favorite Face Of Heroism

Favorite Face of Heroism was a brand new category for the People's Choice Awards this year. With several action movies starring strong female characters, it was particularly good timing for this category to be added. For the 2013 People's Choice Awards, nominees in the Favorite Face of Heroism category included Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises, Emma Stone in The Amazing Spider-Man, Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games, Kristen Stewart in Snow White and the Huntsman, and Scarlett Johansson in The Avengers. The winner for the 2013 People's Choice Awards Favorite Face of Heroism was Jennifer Lawrence for Hunger Games.