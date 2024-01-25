Jennifer Lopez Producing Bob the Builder Movie Reboot Starring Anthony Ramos

Bob the Builder is getting a brand-new movie produced by Jennifer Lopez. Transformers series star Anthony Ramos will play the titular handyman. Mattel Films teamed with the international music superstar to build this project from the ground up. Bob the Builder's new movie will be animated with Ramos providing the voice for the character. As per a description for the project, Bob the Builder sees Roberto travel to Puerto Rico for a major construction job. As issues affect the island, Bob will have to dig deep to bring the project to life. Felipe Vargas has been attached as a writer. Ramos sounds absolutely elated about playing the popular character in the press release put out today.

"For years, Bob the Builder's characters have inspired young people around the world," Ramos said in a statement. "A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!"

Robbie Brenner, president of Mattel Films added, "Pairing Anthony and Felipe's genius vision for the story will capture this beloved character in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognize, and all-new audiences will enjoy."

Hot Wheels Movie Coming Soon

There's going to be a lot of toy movies out there now. For example, a Hot Wheels movie is speeding toward cinemas as we speak. Dalton Leeb and Nicholas Jacobson-Larson (Endurance) were announced as writters on the project recently. Hot Wheels has been in the works for a while now. The writers' strike caused a pause as the script was being written. But, things are back on that bright orange track ow. A lot of observers think this comes down to the fact that it worked for Barbie, so maybe it works out for the car franchise too?

Back in 2019, Mattel Films CEO Ynon Kreiz wrote about the project. "We are excited to bring the thrill of a Hot Wheels live-action feature film to the big screen in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures," Kreiz began. "Mattel Films has great momentum as it continues to execute on our commitment to bring global audiences new ways to experience the brands they love as we transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company."

Mattel Films' Strategy Going Forward

More and more IP-driven movies are hitting the multiplex than ever. (People still think it's mostly superheroes, but the floodgates are open with Barbie's dominance alongside The Super Mario Bros. Movie.) For Mattel Films, it isn't just about putting out movies to sell toys though. CEO Ynon Kreiz talked to Semafor about their upcoming slate featuring Hot Wheels, American Girl, and Barney. It sounds like they want a balance of projects for all kinds of audiences.

"We didn't make this movie to sell more toys," Kreiz shareed. "It was about creating quality content that people want to watch. If people watch our content, and connect with it, good things will happen. We are collaborating with the best people out there and they run with the ball. It's one thing for us to say, 'we will make the next Hot Wheels movie.' It's another thing to say, 'J.J. Abrams will make the next Hot Wheels movie.'"

Does the new Bob the Builder sound good? Let us know down in the comments!