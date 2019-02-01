‘Home Alone’: Joe Pesci Reacts to Macaulay Culkin in New Google Ad

The marketing team at Alphabet, Inc. decided to double-down on the nostalgia factor, adding another advertisement to their apparently-growing portfolio of Home Alone-centric television spots.

In their latest ad, Joe Pesci does play-by-play commentary over the previous ads included in the campaign. The Oscar winner and Gone Fishin’ alum builds up suspense throughout the duration of the ad before exploding with excitement over his lone line of the previous ad.

The original set of ads featured Macaulay Culkin playing an adult version of Kevin McCallister, reprising many of the same scenarios he found himself in as a child actor in the early 90s.

All ads in the campaign have been marketing Google’s line of smart speakers, with the actors asking their Google Assistant to complete all sorts of tasks. While Pesci’s ad in the campaign isn’t based around Christmas like Home Alone, it does feature the original ads, which are chock full of holiday memorabilia.

With Pesci gathered with his family gathered around the television — and with the suspect release of this ad — it’s pretty reasonable to think this is one of Google’s ads that’ll broadcast during this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Culkin, who’s grown more active on social media platforms as of late, took to Twitter this past Holiday season to joke about feeling bad for Christmas-time robbers.

“I feel bad about all the burglars who never had the confidence to rob a house on Christmas thanks to me.”

I feel bad about all the burglars who never had the confidence to rob a house on christmas thanks to me. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 23, 2018

All in all, Culkin — as well as Pesci and Daniel Stern — appeared in the first two Home Alone movies. The franchise went on to last a total of five films, though the latest three films either feature new characters or, in the cast of Home Alone 4, a new cast using the characters from Home Alone and Home Alone 2.

What do you think of Google’s new campaign focused on Home Alone? Are you a big user of Google’s smart speakers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

