Child's Play Writer John Lafia Dies at Age 63

Writer John Lafia, who co-wrote horror classics like Child's Play and Child's Play 2, has died at the age of 63. Lafia committed suicide on April 29th in Los Angeles, though we don't know much else at this time. Lafia is survived by his two children Tess and Kane and his ex-wife Beverly, and our thoughts are with them and his friends at this difficult time. Lafia's family released a statement on his death through Child's Play creator and screenwriter Don Mancini, describing Laifa as a crucial part of the Chucky family and sharing how generous a person he was. You can read the full statement below (via Variety).

“We’re devastated to hear of the passing of our friend John Lafia. He was a crucial part of the Chucky family from the very beginning. He co-wrote the original ‘Child’s Play’ script along with director Tom Holland and myself, and John directed ‘Child’s Play 2,’ — the consensus favorite film among Chucky fans. John was an incredibly generous artist. He let me tag along with him to every meeting, and shadow him on set; he taught me more about filmmaking during the production of that movie than several semesters in film school. John was also one of the most naturally curious and constantly creative people I ever met, someone who was always taking pictures, and jotting down ideas.”

Lafia co-wrote the original Child's Play and returned to co-write Child's Play 2, and is credited with coming up with the name Chucky. He's also credited with helping to come up with the line "Hi, I'm Chucky, wanna play" from the original film. He would then co-write and direct the sequel, and even had a writing credit on the 2019 reboot.

In addition to Child's Play, he would work on projects like Man's Best Friend, Babylon 5, The Dead Zone, and Firestorm: Last Stand at Yellowstone.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.