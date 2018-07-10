First ‘John Wick 3’ Logo Revealed in New Photo

A new photo from the set of John Wick 3 appears to have given fans a first look at the film’s logo.

In the picture, a director’s chair can be seen with the logo emblazoned on it.

It features the name of “John Wick” with a silhouette of the title character in the place of the letter I. It also features a Roman Numeral three in the middle behind the name.

The best seat in the house. #NikoTavernise brings you another #BTS from the set of #JohnWick3. pic.twitter.com/7kXy3h39yX — John Wick: Chapter 3 (@JohnWickMovie) July 10, 2018

“The best seat in the house,” a caption on the post reads. “[Niko Tavernise] brings you another [behind-the-scenes photo] from the set of [John Wick 3]. Notably, the logo does not feature the reported subtitle, Parabellum.

“Parabellum” is a Latin word meaning “prepare for war.” It is derived from the phrase “Si vis pacem, para bellum,” which essentially translates to, “If you want peace, prepare for war.”

Interestingly, a Parabellum is also a type of semiautomatic pistol or machine gun. These separate definitions see to both serendipitously fit the theme of the John Wick franchise very well.

Following the new set photo, a number of John Wick fans have shared their excitement on social media, with one fan tweeting that they are hyped and “really looking forward to [John Wick 3.]“

ill give u 12 gold coins for a picture of john pic.twitter.com/VwbJcYig8x — em (john wick love bot) (@keanucharlie) July 10, 2018

“Very cool. I wish I could be there to see it,” another person tweeted. “Thanks for sharing the pictures.”

In addition to Keanu Reeves — who plays the title character, John Wick — franchise vets Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Ruby Rose, Common, and Laurence Fishburne are all reportedly returning for the third film as well.

New cast members this time around include Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman, and Tiger Hu Chen.

Halle Berry has also joined the cast of John Wick 3 as well, reportedly playing a character named Sofia. Reeves recently spoke about Berry’s role in the film, saying that she enhances Wick.

“[He] is fighting for his life and thinks that Halle Berry’s character has some information for him,” Reeves said. “They have a past, and they get involved with The High Table, this kind of overlording entity.”

John Wick 3 is directed by Chad Stahelski — who also directed the first time films in the series — and is scheduled to land in theaters on May 17, 2019.