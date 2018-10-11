New ‘John Wick 3’ Logo Revealed

“Baba Yaga” is coming back for a third time, and now we have a first look at cool new logo for John Wick 3 to share!

It was spotted at a recent trade show — possibly London’s Brand Licensing Expo, though it’s unclear — which had some early promotional materials for the 2019 crop of big blockbuster movies, and then shared on Instagram by user dirtees:

As you can see, the logo captures the sleek, cool, badass vibe that is a staple of the John Wick franchise. It should be noted, however, that this promo logo is probably not the official final design; John Wick 3 is actually titled John Wick 3: Parabellum, so at best, we’re looking at an early teaser logo.

Hopefully, Lionsgate will drop another great campaign of John Wick one-sheets soon enough, featuring the official title and logo for Parabellum. The first two John Wick films have had some notable imagery attached to their marketing campaigns, whether it was star Keanu Reeves pointing a gun whose barrel form the “o” in the first John Wick poster, or the infamous images of a crazy amount of guns pointed at Reeves’ head for the John Wick 2 poster:

Ironically, that John Wick 2 poster would’ve been much more appropriate for John Wick 3. The film will pick up right from the ending of John Wick 2, with John having been approved for assassination by the underworld’s ruling body and the powers behind The Continental Hotel. This new film will see John trying to escape from the jungle of NYC while every assassin in the city is gunning for him. Hence why that poster for Chapter 2 would’ve worked so well in this case. With set photos and videos revealing crazy sequences like John making a high-speed escape on horseback, director Chad Stahelski and co. probably have plenty of inspiration for a captivating one-sheet or two.

John Wick 3 includes Laurence Fishburne as the underground crime lord Bowery King, Anjelica Huston as the Director of the High Table, as well as martial arts actor Mark Dacascos and comedic actor Jason Mantzoukas as assassin characters “Zero” and “Tick Tock Man,” respectively.

John Wick 3: Parabellum is scheduled to release in theaters on May 17, 2019.