‘John Wick 3’ Set Photo Shows Keanu Reeves on Horseback

A new photo from the set of John Wick 3 shows that Keanu Reeves’ assassin-turned-canine-avenger will ride a horse in the new film, proving that fans have yet to see the epic lengths this franchise is capable of going to.

The picture features Reeve’s Wick sitting high upon a faithful steed while riding through the streets of New York City.

It was shared by Colin M. of Post Credits Scene and Uniform Report, who jokingly commented, “John Wick rides a horse in Chapter 3. I repeat, John Wick rides a horse in Chapter 3. This is not a drill.”

A number of John Wick fans have taken to social media to comment on Reeves’ equestrian antics, with one person joking, “I was expecting John Wick to jump a shark at this point,” and someone else quipping, “They done f—ed up [and] gave John Wick a horse.”

In John Wick 3: Parabellum, Reeves returns to the role he originated the first John Wick movie, and then followed-up with John Wick: Chapter 2.

John Wick debuted in 2014 and quickly became a hit, earning just under $90 million on a $20 million budget.

It was also a critical success, currently holding an 86 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. “Stylish, thrilling, and giddily kinetic, John Wick serves as a satisfying return to action for Keanu Reeves — and what looks like it could be the first of a franchise,” reads the Critics Consensus.

John Wick: Chapter 2 premiered two years later in 2017, with a doubled budget of $40 million and a greater global box office revenue of over $170 million.

The second film of the franchise ended up receiving even greater critical acclaim than its predecessor, securing an 89% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

“John Wick: Chapter 2 does what a sequel should, which in this case means doubling down on the non-stop, thrillingly choreographed action that made its predecessor so much fun,” the Critics Consensus states.

Joining Reeves again in Chapter 3 are Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Common, Ruby Rose and Laurence Fishburne, all of whom have appeared in previous John Wick films. Newcomers to the franchise this time around include Halle Berry, Asia Kate Dillon, Anjelica Huston, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

John Wick 3: Parabellum is directed by Dan Laustsen, and will premiere in theaters on May 17, 2019.