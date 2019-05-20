John Wick 4 Confirmed, Release Date Announced

After the franchise’s best opening weekend in theaters, Summit Entertainment and Lionsgate have confirmed a sequel will be coming out in no time at all. In a text message sent to members of the John Wick text club, it was revealed that John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released May 21, 2021.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski previously said he’d keep doing John Wick films as long as audiences supported the films at the box office and so far, it looks like the studio won’t have any problem with the earnings the threequel has brought in. John Wick: Chapter 3 is performing admirably at the box office, tallying a franchise-high $56.82 million in its debut outing. Its worldwide total ($93.31m) was also a franchise high, making enough to be the first movie to remove the Marvel Studios blockbuster Avengers: Endgame from its top spot at the box office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both of the opening weekend totals for the John Wick threequel have already passed the total gross of the original John Wick film and are closing in on John Wick: Chapter 2 rapidly. John Wick made $43.04m ($88.8m WW) while John Wick: Chapter 2 grossed $92.03m (171.5 WW) against reported production budgets in the range of $20m.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” says Stahelski. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

If you’re curious as to what a fourth John Wick film could entail, ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely broke down the ending of John Wick: Chapter 3 and what it could mean for the franchise moving forward.

What’d you think of Chapter 3? Where would you rate in the franchise so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now in theaters while John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled for release on May 21, 2021.