John Wick 4 Inspires An Awesome Vinyl Figure

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters now, and it seems like everyone is loving Keanu Reeves' latest outing as the titular assassin. If you fall into that category, you'll probably love this new vinyl figure from Youtooz as well. It stands at around 4.5-inches tall and features a battered and bloody John Wick holding a sword and gun.

If you ask us, the John Wick figure from YouTooz is far better than anything Funko has ever produced for the character. The sculpt is fantastic and they even put some serious effort into the packaging, which features a design inspired by a scene from the film and includes a cherry blossom tree illustration on the inside. You can pre-order the figure right here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with automatic free US shipping on orders $59+ and a bonus 10% discount on in-stock merch via our exclusive link.

As if you needed more incentive to go and see John Wick: Chapter 4, our own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a 4 out of 5 in his review calling it "the most explosive and exhausting installment yet". You can keep up with all of the latest news about the film right here.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

John Wick: Chapter 4 is officially "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, with over 132 reviews having been submitted (at the time of writing this). That makes John Wick 4 the top-rated film of the entire franchise as far as Rotten Tomatoes critics' scores go – the first of the franchise to even crack the 90% mark. John Wick (86%), John Wick: Chapter 2 (89%), and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (89%) all came close, but never could muster the top-tier of critical love. Well, it looks like director Chad Stahelski, Keanu Reeves, and company are only getting better at this with time...

The Rotten Tomatoes critical consensus for John Wick 4 reads as follows: "John Wick: Chapter 4 piles on more of everything -- and suggests that when it comes to a well-dressed Keanu Reeves dispatching his enemies in lethally balletic style, there can never be too much."

Right now, John Wick: Chapter 4 is on pace to be the franchise's best opening weekend at the box office, with a potential $64 million haul projected. Now Chapter 4 has the best critical review aggregate score of any John Wick movie going into an opening weekend – all signs that the film could be a breakout hit to kick off the Spring Movie Season.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters now.