What Will John Wick: Chapter 4 Be About?

This weekend, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum finally hit theaters, giving fans the chance to return to the mysterious, action-heavy universe of Keanu Reeves‘ titular assassin. The movie provided jaw-dropping fight scenes, plenty of clues to the deeper mythology of the franchise, and more intriguing characters than you can count. In addition to all of that, Parabellum set the John Wick franchise up for perhaps its biggest story yet. Judging by the current box office numbers, John Wick: Chapter 4 is almost certainly a sure thing, and it’s going to be absolutely insane whenever it arrives.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum! Continue reading at your own risk…

The title of John Wick 3 actually serves as a massive tease for what the film represents in the greater John Wick universe, and what’s to come in the next movie. Parabellum is Latin for “Prepare for War,” and it’s spoken by Winston in the film as he, John, and Charon get ready to fight against the soldiers of the High Table for control of The Continental. It seems like the purpose of the title was served right there, but it takes on an even bigger meaning in the film’s final scene.

After coming to an agreement with the High Table, Winston shoots John Wick (knowing he’ll survive), causing him to fall from the roof of the hotel. He’s picked up there by the Tick Tock Man, and taken underground to The Bowery King. It seemed earlier in the movie that The Bowery King was killed for refusing to work with the High Table, but he was only injured. He and John have a conversation where he explains that all business in New York City is done underneath the table, so it’s time for them to be taken down. He and John essentially agree that it’s time to go to war with the High Table, and the movie ends.

Throughout all of John Wick: Chapter 3, we see that the power and reach of the High Table has no end. They are in charge of just about everything in the world, and they have seemingly endless resources to go along with the newest and strongest technology and weaponry. A war against them is a terrible idea on the surface, but John proved during the assault on The Continental that defeating them can be done. So now he and The Bowery King will be taking the fight to another level.

The problem here is that just about everyone we’ve seen in the John Wick films is related to, and obeys, the High Table. John and the King will need soldiers, and it’s likely that some of the members of the various organizations around the world will take this opportunity to turn on the High Table, as they’ve been done wrong by the bosses in the past. The Director could potentially help, along with Sofia and her dogs. It’s unclear whether or not Winston will offer his services to the rebellion, or stick with the High Table.

One thing is for certain, the entire John Wick universe has prepared for war, and the resistance has been formed. The biggest battle of the franchise will take place in the next movie, making the arrival of another John Wick film even more exciting.

