John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Breaks Down the Series' New Characters

The upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 will be bringing back a number of beloved characters from the John Wick franchise, but will also be introducing all-new figures, with director Chad Stahelski breaking down how these new performers factor into the plot. As audiences have witnessed in the previous three films, the mythology of the franchise is dense and complex, with fans learning more about the world with each new film. In this regard, it should come as no surprise that Bill Skarsgård, Clancy Brown, and Shamier Anderson all have roles that tie into the overall assassin mythology of the narrative as opposed to more mundane figures. John Wick: Chapter 4 lands in theaters on March 24, 2023.

"[Bill Skarsgård's] character's name, his broad name, is The Marquis," Stahelski shared with Collider. "The Marquis is, without giving too much away, I wouldn't really say the antagonist, but he's the one in charge of cleaning up all the messes from the first three movies."

Brown is slated to play a character known as "The Harbinger," who is "everything that word stands for," with the director noting that Brown "gives the whole sentiment, and he's like our high-table referee."

Given the nature of the series, the characters being introduced in the sequel aren't just ones who factor into the overall narrative, as Anderson is a much more physical presence in the sequel.

"Shamier's a whole different kind of character. His character's name's the Tracker. Again, name says it all," Stahelski detailed. "Everyone's got a purpose. Everybody's got a reason. Everybody's got a motivation. His is, at least initially, he's self-motivated. He becomes a character that's in the gray area between the two worlds, the Wick world, and the real world."

The new sequel is described, "John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes."

Also starring in the film are Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

