John Wick Star Hopeful to Appear in Spinoff Series

Before long, John Wick fans will be treated to a spin-off series on Starz called The Continental and if one John Wick star gets their wishes, a familiar face will end up appearing in the series. Ahead of the home media release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum next week, we spoke with John Wick 3 star Mark Dacascos, who tells us there’s been some talks about joining the prequel series.

“I’m in close contact with Chad [Stahelski] and there’s been nothing formal regarding the series, but I’m hoping that will change,” the martial artist confirms with us.

Despite seemingly being killed off in the final fight sequence to the latest John Wick entry, Dacascos swears his character Zero could have lived through it. According to the actor, he thinks his character would have been able to use his martial arts training and herbal remedies to make it out of the injury.

“In terms of Zero’s supposed demise, I think that with Zero’s training, being able to slow down his heart rate, stop his pulse or slow down his pulse and with the Chinese and Japanese herbal medicines and all that, I think it’s quite possible that Zero caught his breath,” Dacascos admits. “That’s what I think. Because I think when Zero says, ‘Just let me catch my breath,’ I don’t think that’s meant as a funny.”

Earlier this summer, Starz content chief Jeffrey Hirsch confirmed The Continental is still in active development, with hopes of launching after John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters in May 2021. Hirsch also revealed the series will serve as a prequel to what we see in the film franchise, meaning that Zero is most definitely alive and well — regardless of the events of John Wick 3.

“The Continental will be way earlier in the history of the series,” Hirsch said at the network’s TCA presentation. “It will be a fresh look at The Continental as the hotel and how that came into the being of John Wick. It’s way back in terms of the timing.”

John Wick star Keanu Reeves is set to executive produce the series along with The Sopranos alum Chris Collins, who’ll also serve as series showrunner. Stahelski, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, and franchise creator Derek Kolstad are all on board to produce.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now available digitally ahead of a home media release September 10th. John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters May 21, 2021.

