Jordan Peele Marvel Movie Rumors Heat Up Thanks to a Surprising Social Media Post

Recent Marvel rumors have Jordan Peele considering making a movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and those rumors just took a huge boost thanks to a surprising social media share. Peele hasn’t released a movie since his 2022 sci-fi horror film Nope. That movie followed his critically acclaimed Us in 2019, and his Oscar-nominated Get Out in 2017. While there was a film he produced that hit theaters in 2025, that wasn’t an official Jordan Peele movie, and with only three films directed in the last eight years, his fans are anxiously awaiting to know what is next for the director.

Shockingly, it might end up being a Marvel movie, the first film that isn’t based on a Jordan Peele original idea. The rumors that Peele was considering a Marvel project just gained some heat after Cosmic Marvel posted some DanielRPK rumors that “Marvel Studios reportedly wants Jordan Peele to direct an MCU film.” What is most surprising is that Monkeypaw Productions shared the post with an emoji of curious eyes as the only comment. MonkeyPaw Productions is Jordan Peele’s production company.

This isn’t the first time that Jordan Peele’s name has come up for a Marvel job. However, when he was rumored back in 2019 for Blade, Peele said that he wasn’t interested in making any comic book movie at the time. “It’s a childhood dream to be able to essentially see what you saw in your imagination as a child, watching or reading or whatever you were doing with that stuff,” Peele said at the time. “But you know, I feel like I only have so much time. I have a lot of stories to tell, and it just doesn’t feel right.”

What Could Jordan Peele Direct for Marvel?

Image Courtesy of Fox

While Jordan Peele said in 2019 he had too many stories to tell, and only so much time, he only released one movie since that interview. One thing that making a comic book movie can do for a director is open the doors for him to get other opportunities. The famous saying is “doing one for them, and then one for me.” This refers to a filmmaker making a big-budget blockbuster movie for a studio and getting the chance to cash in that success to make something more personal. If Jordan Peele could make a Marvel movie that is a success, he might get his next original idea off the ground.

Plus, it isn’t strange to see Jordan Peele bringing his style of filmmaking to Marvel anymore. Ryan Coogler did fantastic things with the Black Panther franchise, and he got his chance to make one of his own films with 2025’s Sinners, which is now an Oscar favorite.

For Jordan Peele, the rumors in 2019 were for Blade, and that movie still hasn’t gotten off the ground yet. However, if Marvel wants to really make a mark with their post-Secret Wars movies, they should look at putting Jordan Peele in the director’s chair of the next X-Men movies. If Marvel wants to go the original Stan Lee and Jack Kirby route, and have the X-Men movies as an allegory for bigotry and prejudice, there isn’t anyone better than Jordan Peele to tell those stories, especially with a darker tint.

At the moment, there is no word on what Jordan Peele might be considering or what Marvel might be looking at offering him. However, Peele could be a name that could bring some prestige to the MCU, and that is very important if the company wants to get off the ground running after Avengers: Secret Wars.

