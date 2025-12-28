Marvel’s 2026 Slate Can Finally Fix The Biggest Mistake In X-Men Movie History

The X-Men’s return in 2026 in X-Men ’97 season 2 gives one iconic Marvel Comics supervillain the chance for redemption, a decade after he was failed during his last movie appearance. X-Men ’97 season 1 established the series—a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s—as one of Marvel Studios’ most popular projects, despite being set outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although there has been behind the scenes drama concerning series creator Beau DeMayo’s messy departure from Marvel, there is a huge amount of anticipation for X-Men ’97 season 2.

Following the finale of X-Men ’97 season 1, which saw the time-displaced X-Men team come face-to-face with several different versions of Apocalypse, this iconic Marvel villain is expected to have a prominent role in season 2. Giving Apocalypse such a key role in the critically-acclaimed series will finally redeem him from his disappointing appearance in X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016. Oscar Isaac played the ancient mutant villain in 2016 in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise, but the movie’s version of Apocalypse was heavily criticized.

X-Men ’97 Will Finally Do Apocalypse Justice After His X-Men Movie Disappointment

En Sabah Nur’s Apocalypse was one of the world’s oldest mutants in Marvel Comics, whose abilities emerged during an altercation with Kang the Conqueror variant Rama-Tut, after which he also started to use Celestial technology. In the years since his first cameo appearance in X-Factor #5 in 1986, Apocalypse has become one of the X-Men’s most powerful, notable, and terrifying antagonist. This made his disappointing appearance in X-Men: Apocalypse, which completely altered his history, motivation, and relationship to the X-Men, incredibly controversial, but Marvel Studios can do better.

While X-Men: Apocalypse might have failed to capture the essence of the villain, Apocalypse will have plenty of opportunities to redeem himself in X-Men ’97 season 2. In the future, Cyclops and Jean Grey have come face-to-face with the Clan Askani and their son, Nathan, who was experimented on to become a weapon to use against Apocalypse. In the past, Professor X, Magneto, Rogue, Nightcrawler, and Beast have met En Sabah Nur before becoming Apocalypse. In the present, Apocalypse himself has found Gambit’s body in the ruins of Genosha, and has teased the mutant’s return as his Horseman of Death.

X-Men ’97 season 2 has the chance to develop the mythology surrounding Apocalypse in three different timelines, expanding on his story more than ever before and keeping his on-screen story faithful to Marvel Comics. 20th Century Fox failed at this, but Marvel Studios is gearing up to do better, and this spells good news for Apocalypse’s possible upcoming live-action reintroduction to the MCU proper. Jake Schreier’s X-Men reboot is coming, and we don’t yet know who will be opposing the MCU’s first official new X-Men team, but Apocalypse has been the subject of speculation. X-Men ’97 season 2 is scheduled to release in mid-2026, so we’re excited about Apocalypse’s future in Marvel Studios’ hands.

