Jordan Peele Won’t Direct the Blade Reboot or Any Other Comic Book Movie

Before the debut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or even before Marvel films like X-Men and Spider-Man landed in theaters, moviegoers were treated to an adaptation of Blade, with Wesley Snipes playing the vampire killer. For decades, fans have been hoping to see the character be revived within the proper MCU, with Marvel Studios confirming this past weekend that Mahershala Ali would play the character in a Phase 5 project. Fans have already begun speculating about what type of project they can anticipate and what other talent could get involved, but Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele has already taken his name out of the running.

“So many of those properties — it’s a childhood dream to be able to essentially see what you saw in your imagination as a child, watching or reading or whatever you were doing with that stuff,” Peele shared with Rolling Stone last year when discussing the prospects of directing a comic book film. “It’s a filmmaker’s dream. But you know, I feel like I only have so much time. I have a lot of stories to tell, and it just doesn’t feel right.”

While he did admit that it would be a “total temptation” to direct such a film, he also admitted that, while he’s a comic book fan, he felt as though he lacked the true passion to pursue such a project.

“I’m a comic book and graphic novel appreciator, but I can’t call myself a true fan boy,” Peele noted

Fans shouldn’t expect Peele to enter the fray of superhero films, but when it comes to genre filmmaking, he developed the recent reboot of The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access and co-wrote and will produce a new iteration of Candyman, with Nia DaCosta serving as the director. Peele pointed out that, while he might help develop reboot passion projects, when it comes to directing, he wants to stick with original concepts.

“Candyman was one of my favorites,” Peele admitted. “As a director, if I was going to do any pre-existing property it’d be something like that. But I just feel like, look let’s help tell the story, but save my directing ventures for these stories that are my originals. I don’t know a better way to say it.”

Stay tuned for details on Blade. The new Candyman hits theaters on June 12, 2020.

