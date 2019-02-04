Josh Brolin Remembers Seeing ‘The Goonies’ Pirate Ship for the First Time

It’s been nearly 34 years since The Goonies was released and the film continues to be a source of pure joy and nostalgia for fans and actors alike. One of the movie’s stars, Josh Brolin, took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate the film and reminisce about the first time he saw the incredible pirate ship.

“16 years old. Clueless. Reading Stanislavsky books on character in my little prison of a 10 by 10 all wood ‘trailer’. Martha Plimpton’s my best bud, and Robert Davi scares me stiff. Steven Spielberg is God and Richard Donner is a camp counselor. I think the writer, Chris Columbus, and I are the same height. We haven’t yet seen the boat. We are backed into the water that the stage is filled with. We are told to submerge in unison and when we come up turn around and react naturally. They roll cameras, we go under, we hear a muffled “Action!” and when we surface and turn around there’s silence. All of us. Then the first word spoken is mine. It’s loud. “F***k!!”. And the take is ruined. I don’t care. The ship is 150 feet long and it has treasure hanging from all sides. It’s every kid’s dream come true. Fuck seems, even now, totally appropriate,” Brolin wrote.

What a beautiful memory! The cast of kids weren’t allowed to see the ship beforehand because the director wanted pure reactions, but as Brolin explained in the post, their shock completely ruined the take.

According to Mashable, the pirate ship was “entirely real,” but sadly, no one wanted to take it after the production, so it was scrapped. Understandable considering it’s probably hard to store a pirate ship. However, director Richard Donner did keep a model of the ship.

In addition to Brolin, The Goonies starred Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Jonathan Ke Quan. There have been rumors of a sequel circulating for a while, but no news has been revealed in a couple years. The project is currently listed as “in-development” on IMDB.

Goonies 2 may be up in the air, but Brolin can be seen next reprising his role of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26th.

