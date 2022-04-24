Josh Brolin Reveals He Turned Down Major Jurassic World Role

✖

Josh Brolin is best known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cable in Deadpool 2, and so much more. From The Goonies to No Country For Old Men, Brolin has been a major staple in cinema for decades. Currently, the actor is promoting his new Amazon show, Outer Range. During the press tour, Brolin has been talking about some of the roles he almost got or turned down, including Zack Snyder's Batman. While chatting with the Happy Sad Confused podcast's Josh Horowitz, Brolin revealed he was also asked to be a part of another huge franchise. The actor turned down the role of Owen Grady in Jurassic World, which ended up going to Chris Pratt.

"With all respect to Steven [Spielberg]," Brolin shared, "I could not picture me doing it. I could not picture me being that guy. And I'm very, very happy, based on my decision, of what Chris does with it because I think Chris is the right guy." Brolin went on to praise Pratt's performance as Peter Quill in the MCU. "When I saw Chris in Guardians of the Galaxy... I was just like, 'What?' I mean, we all were."

In addition to Brolin, Outer Range stars Imogen Poots (I Know This Much is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone). The synopsis for Outer Range can be found below:

"Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. A thrilling Western family saga with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown."

"At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed."

The first four episodes of Outer Range are now streaming on Prime Video.