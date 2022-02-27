Outer Range: Josh Brolin’s Prime Video Western Series Debuts First Look

Prime Video has released a set of first-look images for Outer Range, the streaming platform’s upcoming Western series starring Marvel and Dune star Josh Brolin. Brolin is joined by Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Lewis Pullman, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, Will Patton, and Noah Reid in the series. Outer Range was created by playwright Brian Watkins and Brolin executive produces the series, which hails from Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

Announced two years ago, Outer Range follows Brolin’s Royal Abbot, a Wyoming rancher fighting for his family and way of life and who must “grapple with the unknown”. That unknown includes a giant, black void appearing on the Abbot property, the disappearance of his daughter-in-law, and growing tensions with the rival Tillerson family.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Brolin told Vanity Fair of his role as star and executive producer of Outer Range. “It will continue to be the hardest thing I’ve ever done, because the responsibility factor is massive, and when you think you. have control, you don’t. If you like that sort of thing, it’s heaven. And it was heaven for me.”

Outer Range is coming to Prime Video in April.

