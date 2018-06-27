‘Jumanji’ Sequel Teaser Reveals Release Date

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has just revealed the very first teaser and release date for the sequel to his Jumanji reboot, and you can watch it below!

As the teaser reveals, the Jumanji reboot sequel will be hitting theaters on December 13, 2019. No official title has been revealed yet, but the Rock had the following message for fans:

“Officially planting our JUMANJI flag.

On DECEMBER 13th, 2019 – the game is not over.

I hold JUMANJI very close to my heart and I’m beyond grateful you made our movie into the global juggernaut ($1BILLION+) it became.

Can’t wait for you to see what our new adventure & new characters have in store as Christmas comes early.

And once again, I get to slap @kevinhart4real’s lip’s into next week.

Love, 🎅🏾Dwanta Claus

#FearTheDrums #TheGameIsNotOver #JUMANJI DECEMBER 13th, 2019“

As The Rock stated, last year’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle became a (unexpected) worldwide hit, grossing nearly a billion dollars – as opposed to over a billion dollars, as The Rock’s caption would have you believe (just saying). The reboot updated the ’90s film for the modern age, with the story of four teenagers who are pulled into a Jumanji video game (instead of board game), and are forced to inhabit avatars (The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan) that are completely different from their real life personas.

Catch the Jumanji reboot sequel in theaters on December 13, 2019.