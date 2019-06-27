Jumanji Sequel Title Leaks, Trailer Coming Soon

Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel will be titled Jumanji: The Next Level as revealed by Alberta Film Ratings. The 2:30 minute trailer is expected to release online in the coming days ahead of its debut in theaters attached to Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, out July 2.

Sony ran the first Welcome to the Jungle trailer alongside Spider-Man: Homecoming when the Marvel blockbuster opened in July 2017.

Returning director Jake Kasdan previously admitted the threequel’s production would be “quick,” but the team was working from an idea “that we’re excited about.” When developing a return to the jungle housed within a mystical video game, Kasdan wanted a followup to be organic and maintain its “emotional center.”

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan told Collider in 2018.

“So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Returning alongside Johnson are Jungle co-stars Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Jack Black. They’re joined by Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Danny DeVito (Dumbo) and Danny Glover (The Last Black Man in San Francisco).

Kasdan again directs the third Jumanji from a script penned by Scott Rosenberg (Venom) and Jeff Pinkner (The Amazing Spider-Man 2). Welcome to the Jungle, sequel to the 1995 hit comedy that starred Robin Williams, proved a mega-hit for Sony Pictures, grossing $962 million worldwide.

Jumanji: The Next Level opens December 13.