Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Officially Wraps Filming

After a busy summer of work out in Hawaii, Walt Disney Studios has officially wrapped filming on its upcoming adventure movie, Jungle Cruise.

The studio’s Twitter account announced the accomplishment on Friday afternoon with a short video, which featured a message from stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

In the video, Johnson and Blunt walk through the set and tell the fans watching just how excited they are to finish the project. When they turn a corner, the camera reveals the entire Jungle Cruise crew, who are all waiting around to finally announce that the film has wrapped.

“It’s about these people,” Blunt says as she motions to the crew.

“It’s about the crew, the hard working crew,” adds Johnson. “We could not have done it without them. So, this is an official wrap of Jungle Cruise. I know, it’s very sad. And, as always, Walt, this one is for you buddy.”

After tipping his cap to Walt Disney, Johnson hands the hat over to Blunt. The two lead actors, along with the entire crew, throw their hats up into the air to celebrate the completion of filming. You can watch the video below!

“It’s very bittersweet to have something so uniquely special come to an end — but myself and my one and only virtuoso, Emily Blunt proudly say, that’s an official wrap of our epic Disney’s @JungleCruise.”

(via @therock) pic.twitter.com/6p3iyguaXp — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 14, 2018

Jungle Cruise tells the story of a boat captain named Frank (Johnson) who takes two siblings (Whitehall and Emily Blunt) on a mission through the jungle to find a tree with magical healing powers. The expedition will fight off various dangerous animals, as well as a rival German mission.

In addition to the main trio, the cast of Jungle Cruise also includes Paul Giamatti, Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramirez, Andy Nyman, Dani Rovira, Quim Gutierrez, Veronica Falcon, and Peter Zimmerman.

Disney is hoping for Jungle Cruise to become the next big franchise based on one of its classic rides. Pirates of the Caribbean made the transition from attraction to blockbuster in 2003, and quickly became one of the studio’s most successful live-action franchises.

Jungle Cruise is set to arrive in theaters on October 11, 2019.