‘Jungle Cruise’ Under Fire for Reportedly Casting Straight Actor in Gay Role

Jungle Cruise is attempting to bring the Disney magic in a new way, but its latest decision has stirred up quite a bit of controversy.

Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall has landed a role in the upcoming live-action Disney film, an announcement he made on his Instagram account. According to The Sun, Whitehall would be portraying a “hugely effete, very camp” openly gay character, who is the brother of Emily Blunt’s Lily Houghton.

While the reporting is unconfirmed, the notion that Whitehall might be portraying an openly gay character — one of the first to be seen in a Disney film — has gotten quite a lot of attention. Some are unhappy that this landmark Disney role appears to be rooted in stereotypes, a fact that is only made worse by the fact that Whitehall is straight in real life.

Granted, quite a few online are fine with the Jungle Cruise casting, but there still has been quite a lot of discourse all the same. Here’s a round up of some of those responses.

Wanting to Be Seen

An Important First

Double Standard

Time For Change

A Lot of Significance

Don’t Rely on Stereotypes

Not a Punchline

