The ‘Jurassic Park’ 25th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Collection is 38% Off Right Now

This June marks the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as well as the 25th anniversary of the Jurassic Park franchise as a whole. To celebrate this occasion, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has bundled Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World in a 4K Ultra HD set for the first time ever. As you will soon see, the 8-disc limited edition Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection has everything you’ll need to fully prepare for Fallen Kingdom when it hits theaters on June 22nd.

Amazingly enough, the pre-order price of the set dropped to only $49.96 (38% off) on Amazon over the weekend. The set is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so interested parties need to lock in that price right now. If the price goes back up between now and the May 22nd release date, you’ll keep the discount. If it goes down, you’ll get that additional discount as well. The list of features for each disc in the set can be found below.

Disc 1 – Jurassic Park:

Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Disc 2 – The Lost World: Jurassic Park:

Includes a digital copy of The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Disc 3 – Jurassic Park III:

Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park III (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Feature Commentary with Special Effects Team

Disc 4 – Jurassic World:

Includes a digital copy of Jurassic World (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Disc 5 – Jurassic Park:

Return to Jurassic Park: Dawn of a New Era

Return to Jurassic Park: Making Prehistory

Return to Jurassic Park: The Next Step in Evolution

The Making of Jurassic Park

Original Featurette on the Making of the Film

Steven Spielberg Directs Jurassic Park

Hurricane in Kauai Featurette

Early Pre-Production Meetings

Location Scouting

Phil Tippett Animatics: Raptors in the Kitchen

Animatics: T-Rex Attack

ILM And Jurassic Park: Before and After the Visual Effects

Foley Artists

Storyboards

Production Archives: Photographs, Design Sketches and Conceptual Paintings

Jurassic Park: Making the Game

Theatrical

BD-Live

My Scenes

D-BOX

Pocket BLU App

Disc 6 – The Lost World: Jurassic Park:

Includes a digital copy of The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Return to Jurassic Park: Finding The Lost World

Return to Jurassic Park: Something Survived

Deleted Scenes

The Making of The Lost World

Original Featurette on the Making of the Film

The Jurassic Park Phenomenon: A Discussion with Author Michael Crichton

The Compie Dance Number: Thank You Steven Spielberg From ILM

ILM & The Lost World: Before & After the Visual Effects

Production Archives: Production Photographs, Illustrations and Conceptual Drawings, Models, The World of Jurassic Park, The Magic of ILM, Posters and Toys

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer

BD-Live

My Scenes

D-BOX

Pocket BLU App

Disc 7 – Jurassic Park III:

Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park III (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Return To Jurassic Park: The Third Adventure

The Making of Jurassic Park III

The Dinosaurs of Jurassic Park III

The Special Effects of Jurassic Park III

The Industrial Light & Magic Press Reel

The Sounds of Jurassic Park III

The Art of Jurassic Park III

Montana: Finding New Dinosaurs

Tour of Stan Winston Studio

Spinosaurus Attacks The Plane

Raptors Attack Udesky

The Lake

A Visit to ILM

Dinosaur Turntables

Storyboards to Final Feature Comparison

Production Photographs

Feature Commentary with Special Effects Team

Theatrical Trailer

BD-Live

My Scenes

D-BOX

Pocket BLU App

Disc 8 – Jurassic World:

Deleted Scenes

Chris & Colin Take on the World

Welcome to Jurassic World

Dinosaurs Roam Once Again

Jurassic World: All-Access Pass

Innovation Center Tour with Chris Pratt

Jurassic’s Closest Shaves – Presented by Barbasol

