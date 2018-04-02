The ‘Jurassic Park’ 25th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Collection is 38% Off Right Now

This June marks the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as well as the 25th anniversary of the Jurassic Park franchise as a whole. To celebrate this occasion, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has bundled Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World in a 4K Ultra HD set for the first time ever. As you will soon see, the 8-disc limited edition Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection has everything you’ll need to fully prepare for Fallen Kingdom when it hits theaters on June 22nd.
Amazingly enough, the pre-order price of the set dropped to only $49.96 (38% off) on Amazon over the weekend. The set is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so interested parties need to lock in that price right now. If the price goes back up between now and the May 22nd release date, you’ll keep the discount. If it goes down, you’ll get that additional discount as well. The list of features for each disc in the set can be found below.
Disc 1 – Jurassic Park:
- Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
Disc 2 – The Lost World: Jurassic Park:
- Includes a digital copy of The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
Disc 3 – Jurassic Park III:
- Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park III (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Feature Commentary with Special Effects Team
Disc 4 – Jurassic World:
- Includes a digital copy of Jurassic World (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
Disc 5 – Jurassic Park:
- Return to Jurassic Park: Dawn of a New Era
- Return to Jurassic Park: Making Prehistory
- Return to Jurassic Park: The Next Step in Evolution
- The Making of Jurassic Park
- Original Featurette on the Making of the Film
- Steven Spielberg Directs Jurassic Park
- Hurricane in Kauai Featurette
- Early Pre-Production Meetings
- Location Scouting
- Phil Tippett Animatics: Raptors in the Kitchen
- Animatics: T-Rex Attack
- ILM And Jurassic Park: Before and After the Visual Effects
- Foley Artists
- Storyboards
- Production Archives: Photographs, Design Sketches and Conceptual Paintings
- Jurassic Park: Making the Game
- Theatrical
- BD-Live
- My Scenes
- D-BOX
- Pocket BLU App
Disc 6 – The Lost World: Jurassic Park:
- Includes a digital copy of The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Return to Jurassic Park: Finding The Lost World
- Return to Jurassic Park: Something Survived
- Deleted Scenes
- The Making of The Lost World
- Original Featurette on the Making of the Film
- The Jurassic Park Phenomenon: A Discussion with Author Michael Crichton
- The Compie Dance Number: Thank You Steven Spielberg From ILM
- ILM & The Lost World: Before & After the Visual Effects
- Production Archives: Production Photographs, Illustrations and Conceptual Drawings, Models, The World of Jurassic Park, The Magic of ILM, Posters and Toys
- Storyboards
- Theatrical Trailer
- BD-Live
- My Scenes
- D-BOX
- Pocket BLU App
Disc 7 – Jurassic Park III:
- Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park III (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Return To Jurassic Park: The Third Adventure
- The Making of Jurassic Park III
- The Dinosaurs of Jurassic Park III
- The Special Effects of Jurassic Park III
- The Industrial Light & Magic Press Reel
- The Sounds of Jurassic Park III
- The Art of Jurassic Park III
- Montana: Finding New Dinosaurs
- Tour of Stan Winston Studio
- Spinosaurus Attacks The Plane
- Raptors Attack Udesky
- The Lake
- A Visit to ILM
- Dinosaur Turntables
- Storyboards to Final Feature Comparison
- Production Photographs
- Feature Commentary with Special Effects Team
- Theatrical Trailer
- BD-Live
- My Scenes
- D-BOX
- Pocket BLU App
Disc 8 – Jurassic World:
- Deleted Scenes
- Chris & Colin Take on the World
- Welcome to Jurassic World
- Dinosaurs Roam Once Again
- Jurassic World: All-Access Pass
- Innovation Center Tour with Chris Pratt
- Jurassic’s Closest Shaves – Presented by Barbasol
