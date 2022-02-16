Jurassic Park Movie Poster Funko Pop Pre-Orders Launch at Funko Fair 2022

Funko’s Movie Poster line kicked off last year as an expansion of their popular Album Covers and Comic Book Covers collections. It all started with the Walmart exclusive Gremlins Pop, but if you thought #2 would be Jaws, you thought wrong. We don’t think you’ll be disappointed though. Debuting at Funko Fair 2022, the new Funko Movie Poster release is based on the iconic 1993 Jurassic Park, and it features Pop figures inspired by the Tyrannosaurus Rex vs Velociraptor battle at the end of the film. It’s also huge!

Pre-orders for the Jurassic Park Movie Poster Funko Pop are live here at Walmart , here on Amazon, and here at Entertainment Earth now for $34.88 to $59.99. Note that Movie Poster Funko Pops come packaged in a hard display case with 6-inch scale Pop figures that can’t be removed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Jurassic Park Movie Poster Funko Pop comes a fantastic time for the franchise. Jurassic World: Dominion is hitting theaters on June 10th with original stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. You can check out the trailer right here. While you’re at it, check out the awesome LEGO sets that debuted last week:

As noted, the Jurassic Park Movie Poster Pop was released as part of the Funko Fair 2022 event, which runs from February 15th through February 18th. You can keep tabs on all of the new Pop figure pre-orders from the event right here via our Funko Fair master list. The official description for Jurassic World: Dominion reads:

“This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.”

“From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live-and hunt-alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.”