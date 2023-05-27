Jurassic Park Marathon Happening Today on SYFY

The age of streaming might have made this idea foreign to some, but SYFY is airing a Jurassic Park franchise marathon today for fans with a day to kill (and a cable subscription). Steven Spielberg's original movie, 1993's Jurassic Park, kicks it all off starting at 1 PM ET. After that the saga continues with 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park starting immediately afterward at 3:57 PM ET and Jurassic Park III beginning after that, starting at 6:57 PM ET. SYFY's marathon doesn't stop there though as the channel will barrel right in 2015's Jurassic World at 8:59 PM ET.

Once the Chris Pratt-starring sequel wraps up at 11:40 PM ET it's all over, with a repeat of Jurassic Park III playing again rather than Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion. It's unclear why these two movies aren't included, other than SYFY just not having cable broadcast rights, but the potential for a six movie, all-day marathon. One could, in theory, still do this on their own by watching home video releases on their own time, but the pre-programmed cable marathon with built in bathroom breaks might be too much to resist for somes.

With six movies under its belt, it's unclear where the Jurassic Park/World franchise will go next, but Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow has an idea. Speaking in a previous interview with ComicBook.com about where he thinks the series should go, the filmmaker told us:

"You know, what's interesting is that whoever it is will still be someone who grew up on Jurassic Park. We were speaking about this like I am 45 years old, if you are 35 to 40 Jurassic Park was your movie and that was it. I was a little older than that. So, I think the next filmmaker will be that much more holding it tightly in their hands. Honestly, the way I am with like Star Wars or Raiders or Back to the Future, and so my advice to them would be hold in your hands, but not too tight."

Where to stream the Jurassic World movies?

Not patient enough to watch the movies on SYFY and prefer to stream them? Well, too bad. As of this writing, none of the original Jurassic Park trilogy are streaming for free anywhere. Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom are also not currently streaming for free as well. 2022's Jurassic World Dominion is the only film across the six features that is streaming at no additional cost, and can currently be watched on Amazon Prime Video.