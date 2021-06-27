Jurassic Park Fans Confused After Twitter Labels Movie A Rom-Com
Twitter called Jurassic Park a Rom-Com and fans are more than a little bit confused by this argument. Sunday is always a weird day for trending topics. (Heck, most days that end in ‘Y’ are weird days for trending topics.) But, arguing that the beloved movie is a romantic comedy smacks of the infamous Die Hard as a Christmas movie debate. With everyone infinitely more online than ever, we get these sort of strange takes more frequently by the week. Could this be another case of Twitter’s algorithms making a strange decision that they weren’t aware of? Probably, but more likely it was shaped by the user’s interactions with the topic on a broad scale. (People thirsting after Jeff Goldblum notwithstanding.) Check out some of the very valid confusion down below.
did we watch the same jurassic park pic.twitter.com/SAO8Jeglp1— Painted (@paintedrecs) June 27, 2021
Universal dropped a synopsis of the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion:
Jurassic World: Dominion is the next chapter in one of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard again star and are joined by Academy Award winner Laura Der, Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm.
Settle it: Is Jurassic Park a Rom-Com? Let us know down in the comments!
The Classics
prevnext
Ah yes, my favorite Rom-Com film. Jurassic Park. pic.twitter.com/73oy1UAgdT— d. 🧛 ➟ meteor malewife. (5.55) (@piwafwii) June 27, 2021
BEST ONE
prevnext
Yes Jurassic Park was the best Rom-com ever. pic.twitter.com/pHBhSBPZpC— Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) June 27, 2021
What a world
prevnext
Ah yes, that Romantic Comedy called Jurassic Park. pic.twitter.com/Ds1eIgES4r— GreyScale (@GreyScaleLJH) June 27, 2021
A brand new lens
prevnext
I've been watching Jurassic Park wrong all these years. pic.twitter.com/rK1Kzae4fo— Another Florida Man (@FloridaMan4040) June 27, 2021
Life finds a way
prevnext
Jurassic Park as a rom-com? It's true. Life does find a way. pic.twitter.com/179Y5Enbdn— Great Pods (@GreatPods) June 27, 2021
Major news
prevnext
Then I guess that means that I like at least one rom-com and it’s name is JURASSIC PARK 🤷🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/ebuPCoHQb3— julietta cisneros (she/her) 🦖 (@julescisneros19) June 27, 2021
Very different
prevnext
It's been a while since I've seen Jurassic Park, but I don't remember it being romantic, or a comedy. pic.twitter.com/AAlqnrxhL2— History Rebel (@History_Rebel) June 27, 2021
Real description
prev
A jurassic park movie where the dinosaurs are really friendly and everything goes good— Jane (@usernktlost) June 27, 2021