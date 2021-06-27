Jurassic Park Fans Confused After Twitter Labels Movie A Rom-Com

Twitter called Jurassic Park a Rom-Com and fans are more than a little bit confused by this argument. Sunday is always a weird day for trending topics. (Heck, most days that end in ‘Y’ are weird days for trending topics.) But, arguing that the beloved movie is a romantic comedy smacks of the infamous Die Hard as a Christmas movie debate. With everyone infinitely more online than ever, we get these sort of strange takes more frequently by the week. Could this be another case of Twitter’s algorithms making a strange decision that they weren’t aware of? Probably, but more likely it was shaped by the user’s interactions with the topic on a broad scale. (People thirsting after Jeff Goldblum notwithstanding.) Check out some of the very valid confusion down below.

did we watch the same jurassic park pic.twitter.com/SAO8Jeglp1 — Painted (@paintedrecs) June 27, 2021

Universal dropped a synopsis of the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion:

Jurassic World: Dominion is the next chapter in one of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard again star and are joined by Academy Award winner Laura Der, Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm.

