Legacy Sci-fi Sequel Takes Top Spot on Disney+ (And It’s Better Than Its Predecessor)

Film franchises that span nearly 40 years rarely end up with later films that are just as iconic as the ones that kicked off the journey. But this sci-fi series has managed to do just that, with its most recent addition to the franchise not only killing it at the box office, but now taking the #1 spot on the Disney+ Top 10 Streaming list, just barely inching out the film that directly preceded it and served as a prequel to the entire franchise.

We can only be talking about Predator: Badlands, the newest film in the Predator franchise that stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi. The film, which is set in the future on a remote planet, centers around Dek (Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Yautja who, after his brother dies defending him to their father, is ostracized from his clan. Landing on the “death planet” Genna, Dek finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning), a damaged Weyland-Yutani Corporation android. The pair then embarks on a treacherous journey as they attempt to make it off Genna alive.

Predator: Badlands Has You Rooting For a Surprising Hero

The film is definitely getting better ratings than its predecessors, performing better with general audiences than Prey, which came out in 2022 and serves as a prequel to the entire Predator series—though it is scoring a bit lower with critics at 86% compared to Prey’s 94%. Badlands takes what audiences know and love about the franchise, and breathes new life into what feels like a Shakespearean drama set on a planet that wants nothing more than to kill you and has the means to do it. “Rooting for a Predator this time may seem weird, but the big snaggle-toothed lad will soon win you over,” says critic Jayne Nelson of Radio Times.

Not only an action movie, but also a coming-of-age tale, Badlands was brought to life by a director who remembers that, at their core, the Predator films are meant to be fun, with deep, nuanced lore and worldbuilding. Leah Schnelbach of Reactor rates the film 4 out of 5 stars, saying, “I never expected a Predator movie to be a buddy comedy? But to be fair, I also never expected a Predator movie to become a touching found family narrative. Predator: Badlands is both; the world is full of wonders.”

All in all, Badlands is proving to be a surprising win for director Dan Trachtenberg, who, while slightly diverting into a more lighthearted path for the franchise, has nailed both the tense action and the genuine humor of the film.

