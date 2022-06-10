Jurassic World Celebrates Earth Day With a Dinosaur Planet

✖





Jurassic World: Dominion just got a globe-themed logo for Earth Day. The release of the massive blockbuster is fast-approaching and people are getting more excited by the day. In the short clip posted to social media, a globe spins. But, the continents are in the shape of the T-Rex head. (A nice touch of having the first few notes of the delightful theme playing in the background.) Jurassic Park fans have been waiting for the conclusion to the "World" trilogy for a minute. Theater-goers will be treated to familiar faces like Sam Neil, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. If you wanted a project that tied up all of the franchise's disparate ends into one package, you came to the right place. The Earth Day promo also hints at a larger plot point of this movie. At the end of the last movie, the dinosaurs were released from their enclosures. Chris Pratt and his co-stars will have to travel the globe trying to reach the animals before they destroy life on Earth as humans know it. Check out the clip down below.

Director Colin Trevorrow has been hyping this entry for more than a year now. He said in a recent interview, "This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning. It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Here's a synopsis for Jurassic World: Dominion that accompanied the first full trailer: "This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe."

"From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures."

