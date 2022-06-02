Jurassic World Dominion Clip Teases Surprise Reunion From First Film

A new Jurassic World Dominion clip is teasing a surprise reunion from the first film. It’s well-established by now that the gang’s all here from the Jurassic Park movies. However, this new snippet from Complex shows off a key player bounding into frame. That’s right, the T-Rex is back and that means we really have a party for the final installment in the Jurassic World trilogy. It’s been some ride. Now, there has been a lot of ink spilled about the newer versions of established dinosaurs. But, there’s something to be said for the classics as the world moves ahead at a break-neck pace. So, buckle up because we’re headed back to one of the core elements that made this franchise jump off the screen in the 1990s. Check out the new clip down below:

In a conversation with IGN, the director revealed that the T-Rex looking like its more modern incarnation was an active choice. He described its look in the Prologue clip from last year.

“I think we have a really good logical explanation for why these are dinosaurs that look different than the other Jurassic dinosaurs have looked in the past,” Trevorrow explained. “In this case, it’s that we’re showing them in their original habitat. There was no frog DNA used to bridge the gaps in the genomes, so it gave us an opportunity to show dinosaurs with feathers.”

He continued, “It’s an origin story, in the way we might get to do in a superhero film. The T-Rex is a superhero for me. It really allows us to take this brilliant concept that [Jurassic Park author] Michael Crichton conceived, that is the foundation that all of this has been built on, and show it in its absolutely purest form.”

Trevorrow also directed the prologue, but that clip won’t make it into the theatrical version of Dominion. Despite that, it’s a first for the franchise. Prehistoric times have never gotten these kinds of flashbacks in the previous entries. Now, all eyes are on the past.

“As you’ll see in this prologue, our T-Rex — and it’s the exact same one — looks a little bit different now whatever gaps existed in her genome had to be bridged,” Trevorrow revealed. “We didn’t want it to be unrecognizable, this is a heroic character we love and care about very much, but it allowed us to give context to what those 65 million years really represent in world history.”

Jurassic World: Dominion lands in theaters on June 10, 2022.

