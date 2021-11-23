Jurassic World: Dominion Releases Five-Minute Prologue

The official release of Jurassic World: Dominion won’t be happening until June, but as fans eagerly await an official teaser or trailer for the film, Universal Pictures has released the Prologue for the experience that takes audiences back to the time of the dinosaurs to build excitement and anticipation for the upcoming sequel, which originally played in theaters ahead of F9 screenings earlier this year. While not being composed of actual footage from the film, this Prologue is meant to set the stage for the sixth chapter in the series, reminding fans of just how sprawling this entire adventure is and how it capitalizes on the first Jurassic Park‘s tagline of being “65 million years in the making.” Check out the Jurassic World: Dominion Prologue above before the film hits theaters on June 10, 2022.

Universal Pictures describes this Prologue, “The Prologue, a new, five-minute special prologue to Jurassic World Dominion, directed by Dominion director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow, is not featured in the film itself but is separate, original content. The Prologue serves as the beginning of a story that will be continued in theaters next summer. The Prologue rockets audiences back 65 million years into the past to experience the world before humans existed and offers a glimpse of a world in which dinosaurs are living among us. The Prologue features seven new species of dinosaurs that have never been seen in a Jurassic film before, created by the legendary Industrial Light & Magic, which has created visual effects for every Jurassic film, including Jurassic World Dominion. The Prologue is scored by Oscar winner Michael Giacchino, composer of Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The studio adds, “Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing and are joined by Academy Award winner Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm. The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Colin Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Check out Jurassic World: Dominion when it lands in theaters on June 10, 2022.

