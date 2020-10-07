Jurassic World: Dominion Director Reacts to Release Date Delay

✖

With movie theaters around the country and world shutting back down again as the coronavirus pandemic continues, studios have shuffled their release dates for many of their major upcoming releases and on Tuesday it was Jurassic World: Dominion's turn. The film has been pushed back to June 10, 2022 from June 11, 2021 and while fans of the franchise may be a bit disappointed that they have to wait an extra year for Jurassic World: Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow says the wait will be worth it.

On Twitter, Trevorrow responded to news of the film's release date delay, encouraging followers to stay healthy and take care of each other while waiting for the film's release.

For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then. pic.twitter.com/vnGzhHs4nR — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 6, 2020

Jurassic World: Dominion was one of the first films to resume production July after production shutdown earlier in the year due to the pandemic with Universal Pictures sparing no expense to make sure the film's set is a safe environment for cast and crew, including reportedly spending a significant amount of money on COVID-19 testing. The studio also rented out an entire hotel near the set of the film in the UK exclusively for the cast and the crew to live in during the film's production.

Trevorrow previously revealed that the mandatory break in filming for the movie ended up making the sequel better, as they were able to perfect the entire thing.

“For many of us, Dominion was already the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown,” Trevorrow shared with Empire. “The shooting schedule really worked to our advantage – the first four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them. So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is just the latest film to have its release date shuffled. On Monday, Warner Bros. delayed the release dates for The Flash and The Batman while Universal delayed the ninth Fast & Furious film, F9, while the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die was also pushed back.

Jurassic World: Dominion is now scheduled to arrive on June 10, 2022, a yearlong delay from its original date of June 11, 2021.