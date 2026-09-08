New Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer Reveals First Full Look at New Sequel – Watch Now

Godzilla Minus Zero is coming to screens worldwide with its highly anticipated sequel later this Fall, and a new trailer is showing off the first full look at what to expect from the big movie. Toho’s Godzilla franchise has reached a new apex as with the celebration of its 70th anniversary, Godzilla Minus One ended up being the most critically and commercially successful film in that long history. So it was no surprise to find out that Toho was quick to come back to screens with an official sequel.

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Godzilla Minus Zero has been sharing brief looks at the sequel for the past few months, but they have unfortunately shown very little about what to expect from the new story. Taking place a couple of years after the events of Godzilla Minus One, now fans have gotten the first proper look at the sequel with a full trailer revealing the most details we have gotten about its new story thus far. You can check out the trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero below.

When Does Godzilla Minus Zero Come Out?

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Godzilla Minus Zero is truly going to be a worldwide release in a way that no other Godzilla franchise film has done before. Toho and GKIDS are closely collaborating on its theatrical debut, and it’s going to release first in Japan on November 3rd. It’s then going to have a very quick turnaround for its international release as Godzilla Minus Zero will then be releasing across theaters in the United States and Canada on November 6th. That’s just proof positive that this is going to be a very big deal.

To further emphasize just how big of a deal this is going to be, Godzilla Minus Zero is also the first ever Japanese production to be fully filmed for IMAX. The film is going all out with the sequel as Takashi Yamazaki, director, screenwriter, and VFX supervisor for Godzilla Minus One, returns to oversee it all for Toho Studios with ROBOT producing and SHIROGUMI Inc. behind the visual effects. The director has been teasing fans about what’s next for the story, and the main thing he seems to emphasize is the fact that Godzilla returning after such a short time is ultimately going to be the most horrific element of it all.

What’s Godzilla Minus Zero About?

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Godzilla Minus Zero takes place in 1949, two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One. Fans saw in that first film as Ryunosuke Kamiki’s Koichi Shikishima had been in the midst of a ruined Japan that was recovering from the effects of World War II. Godzilla’s sudden appearance only served to make things worse, and that’s likely going to be doubly the case for its return two years after the fact. But while they were able to subdue Godzilla before, it likely won’t be as easy the second time around.

We’re going to see other returning members of the first film’s cast, and it’s likely their lives are going to be also thrown into chaos once more with Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Kuranosuke Sasaki as Seiji Akitsu, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Miou Tanaka as Tatsuo Hotta all confirmed thus far. There might even be another threat lingering in it all, so definitely keep an eye out this Fall when it hits.