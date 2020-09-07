Jurassic World: Dominion Star Jeff Goldblum Explains Why Ian Malcom Remains Relevant

✖

When Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters, it will see not only the return of Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) but will see them joined with characters from the original Jurassic Park including Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm. The character first appeared in the original Jurassic Park with Goldblum reprising the role in Jurassic Park: The Lost World. He also had a brief appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and according to Goldblum. Malcolm remains a very relevant character -- both in terms of story and the film's impact on the real world.

In Jurassic Park, the skeptical mathematician and chaos theorist Malcolm is invited to Jurassic Park on Isla Nublar where he quickly starts voicing concerns with things, noting that the best laid plans of the park -- specifically the measures to prevent breeding of the dinosaurs -- will inevitably fail. He also calls into question the ethics of things and warns of the implications of genetic engineering. As fans of the film know, Malcolm ended up being right.

Goldblum recently told PeopleTV's Couch Surfing that even going into Jurassic World: Dominion, Malcolm has the same concerns and that, given the real-world issues such as COVID-19, the character is just as relevant as ever.

"As it happens, there are things that my character talks about, has always talked about," Goldblum said. "The fragility of our species and the global cooperation that's needed, and the foundation in science that's needed, and the ethical use of science that's needed to unite us in trust and connectiveness as a family. And to reach our potential and do right by ourselves and this glorious planet."

Production on Jurassic World: Dominion kicked off earlier this year only to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production on the film has since resumed at Pinewood Studios in London with significant safety protocols in place, something Goldblum outlined previously.

"We're headed, in about a week and a half, all of us, over to England, where there are protocols galore," Goldblum explained. "We're going to be very safe I think. And we're going to shoot Jurassic World… They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe. I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything… We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good. Sam Neill's there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow's directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs."

As for how Goldblum's Malcolm will fit into Dominion, Sam Neill, who played Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, explained that his character, Goldblum's, and Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler are all in the film throughout.

"We're all the way through the film, Jeff, and me, and Laura," Neill said, adding that he "probably won't be running quite as fast as I was 27 years ago!"

Jurassic World: Dominion opens June 11, 2021.