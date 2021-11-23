Jurassic World: Dominion Prologue Has Fans Excited

Jurassic World: Dominion gave fans the first look at the next chapter in the franchise today. People are excited to see what Colin Trevorrow has planned for Jurassic World now. the clip focused on the prehistoric past as the creatures that have provided the backbone of the series got the spotlight. But, some familiar beats began to surface after a mosquito got a hold of one of those massive bodies. From there, the trailer flashes forward to the present where the military is trying to corner the rogue Tyrannosaurus Rex as it runs through some wooded area. Things get surreal when it stumbles upon a drive-thru movie theater. (The best frame of the clip is the dinosaur head getting captured in the light from the projector.) A child stands in awe of the massive creature in the middle of these cars, and then the T-Rex escapes. Fans seem pumped for this installment and it’s easy to see why.

The director talked to IGN about some of the aesthetic changes. “I think we have a really good logical explanation for why these are dinosaurs that look different than the other Jurassic dinosaurs have looked in the past,” Trevorrow explains. “In this case, it’s that we’re showing them in their original habitat. There was no frog DNA used to bridge the gaps in the genomes, so it gave us an opportunity to show dinosaurs with feathers.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/JurassicWorld/status/1463175339383955460?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

He continued, “It’s an origin story, in the way we might get to do in a superhero film. The T-Rex is a superhero for me. It really allows us to take this brilliant concept that [Jurassic Park author] Michael Crichton conceived, that is the foundation that all of this has been built on, and show it in its absolutely purest form.”

What do you think of this theory? Did you note the Scooby-Doo reference? Let us know in the comments!

A great question

https://twitter.com/shan_4rt/status/1463207405630914560?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

More please

https://twitter.com/ZuckerPunch113/status/1463211839400071172?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A big day for science

https://twitter.com/sempiternels/status/1463218864133746691?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Let’s get it

https://twitter.com/SirDretheGreat/status/1463220538902560776?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Things are not going well

https://twitter.com/D_Blue_True/status/1463224038071930882?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

So refreshing

https://twitter.com/MeguSimp2002/status/1463243323733336072?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Back to the beginning

https://twitter.com/Gabi11Christian/status/1463246264158543873?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Maybe so!