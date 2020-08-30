Jurassic World: Dominion Set Photos Show Off Scary Dinosaurs

✖

Production on Jurassic World: Dominion is currently underway in Malta and while work on the film looks a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic -- it was reported earlier this month that the production excursion had been scaled down to a second unit shoot -- there's still plenty going on and now, new set photos are giving fans a glimpse at the scary and dangerous dinosaurs that will appear in the sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

In the photos, which were shared by various people on social media (via Murphy's Multiverse) the dinosaurs spotted are not full-on animatronics but are maquettes -- scale models of a design -- but they definitely convey the idea that not only are there new species of dinosaurs in the upcoming film but Pandora's box truly was opened at the end of Fallen Kingdom. Check them out for yourself below.

Looks Like This Might Be Jurassic World Dominion’s Pyroraptor Which I Reported On A Few Months Back.

Now this is just a maquette not an animatronic so it’s used for reference and the design might change for the final film.

Production on Jurassic World: Dominion kicked off earlier this year only to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production on the film has since resumed at Pinewood Studios in London with significant safety protocols in place, something Jeff Goldblum, one of the stars returning from the original Jurassic Park, outlined last month.

"We're headed, in about a week and a half, all of us, over to England, where there are protocols galore," Goldblum explained. "We're going to be very safe, I think. And we're going to shoot Jurassic World… They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe. I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything… We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good. Sam Neill's there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow's directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs."

Director Colin Trevorrow also previously expressed confidence in the safety guidelines, noting that the real challenge was forgetting the real world to be in the film's world once cameras start rolling.

"For many of us, Dominion was already the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown. The shooting schedule really worked to our advantage – the first four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them. So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline… I'm confident our guidelines will keep us safe. The hard part will be constructing a creative environment within all the precautions. Once the cameras roll, we have to forget our world and live in the world of the movie. That may take some practice."

Jurassic World: Dominion opens June 11, 2021.

