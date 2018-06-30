‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Passes $800 Million At Worldwide Box Office

It’s hard to deny the power of dinosaurs being brought back to life, with Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom dominating box offices around the world. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has officially crossed the $800 million-mark worldwide.

This number may come as a surprise to many, with the film having only just opened domestically last weekend, though it was released in international markets two weeks ago as to avoid direct competition with the World Cup. The sequel did pull in massive opening weekend numbers, snagging $148 million in its opening weekend.

Fallen Kingdom will likely claim the top spot at the box office once again this weekend, pushing it even closer to the $1 billion-mark. Incredibles 2 is looking to take the next top spot, while Uncle Drew and Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado vie for the third and fourth positions.

The numbers are nothing to scoff at, though they come up short compared to the previous film.

In 2015, Jurassic World opened to a staggering $208 million opening domestically, setting the then-record for biggest all-time opening. In the years since, Disney projects have pushed the film to the fourth-highest opening behind Avengers: Infinity War, The Force Awakens, and The Last Jedi. In fact, Jurassic World is the only film in the top 10 highest opening box office weekends ever, with the next non-Disney film being 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 at number 12.

It’s difficult to overstate how effective Jurassic World was in reviving the stagnant franchise, especially given the performance of Jurassic Park III.

The original 1993 film opened to $47 million domestically on its way to more than a billion worldwide. Four years later, The Lost World toppled the opening weekend numbers of its predecessor with $72 million, though its worldwide grosses plateaued at $618 million. Jurassic Park III stunted the franchise for more than a decade with its $50 million opening and $368 worldwide gross.

This upcoming weekend at the domestic box office will be a big indicator of just how much the film could gross ultimately, yet it will likely fall short of Jurassic World‘s $1.6 billion gross. Regardless of its performance, a third film in the series has already been confirmed.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is in theaters now. Jurassic World 3 will land in theaters on June 11, 2021.

[H/T Box Office Mojo]