The ‘Jurassic World’ T-Rex Pool Float Is a Terrifying Abomination

The genetic engineers InGen have gone way too far this time. They’ve combined T-Rex DNA with the DNA from several small aquatic species and flamingo pool accessories to create a savage (but compact), hybrid beast that’s designed to accommodate a human passenger and hunt for prey in swimming pools. What could possibly go wrong?

Not only that, the average Joe can pick one of these official Jurassic World T-Rex pool floats up at Fun.com for $34.99 or on Amazon for $39.95. No background check required. Note that “compact” actually means around 70-inches long, which is small for a T-Rex but quite massive for a pool float. There are a several customer images on Amazon that will give you an idea of the scale. Grab one while you can and prepare to dominate the summer swim season.

On a related note, Mattel unveiled their Jurassic World lineup for 2019 at New York Toy Fair this past February, and the Destroy ‘N Devour Indominus Rex was definitely the star of the show. That’s not surprising given the fact that Indominus features buttons that articulate the mouth, activate sound effects, and enable the ability to bend over and consume 3 3/4-inch figures. There’s even an LED in the throat that lights up so you can watch the unfortunate plastic victim slide down Indominus’ throat. If that wasn’t enough, there’s another button that activates arm strikes and slashing sound effects.

In other worlds, the Destroy ‘N Devour Indominus Rex is the new king of Mattel’s Jurassic World dinosaur toy lineup, and you can bring this unholy abomination home starting this May. Pre-orders are live right here for $49.99.

