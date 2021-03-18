Justice League Deleted Additional Jared Leto Joker Scene From the Snyder Cut

✖

Jared Leto’s Joker had another scene cut from Justice League’s Snyder Cut. The iconic “we live in a society” drop that fans have been memeing into oblivion actually got cut for time. But, the director told Wonder Meg that the scene could make its way into another version of the movie. Even possibly as soon as the black-and-white version that Snyder fans have been chomping at the bit to get their hands on. But, the director says that everything will be clearer when the “Justice is Grey” version of the film hits HBO Max at a later date. If anyone was wondering if Warner Bros. would actually pull through with the release after all this time, the gamble has paid off tremendously. Fans are flocking to the service in record numbers and the audience score is through the roof on Rotten Tomatoes. Things couldn’t have gone better, and they’ll all be back for the greyscale effort.

“What I was trying to do was a second [Joker scene] for the black-and-white version, for the charity version of the movie,” Snyder explained with Wonder Meg. “There’s a second ending of the movie, of the Jared Leto scene, just slightly different. I included that line.”

The director also spoke to Beyond the Trailer about the film. He had a lot of praise for the Joker and Batman interactions.

"The cool thing about the scene is that it's Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman," Snyder began. "It's Joker analyzing Batman about who he is and what he is. That’s the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together. It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together."

"I wanted to of course honor what had been created with him because I thought it was really cool," he also mentioned. "But also in [Justice League], I'm not going to tell you what happens in the little scene, but some water has gone under the proverbial bridge between when last we saw Joker and this appearance. So he's made some...he's a road-weary Joker, I guess that's a way of saying it.".

Did you leave the movie wanting more Joker? Let us know down in the comments!