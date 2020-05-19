Justice League HBO Max Billboard Has Fans Believing In The Snyder Cut Release

✖

The launch of HBO Max is coming in just over a week and with the big debut rapidly approaching, there's been a lot of advertising in support of the new streaming service. Part of that advertising has been in the form of billboard, including one that features the heroes from 2017's Justice League with the line "we've got the heroes". It's a billboard that makes sense as the film will be available on HBO Max, but some fans think it may have an additional meaning. They think it could be a hint that the so-called Snyder Cut is about to be released on the streaming service.

On Tuesday, a fan named Russ Barnes shared a photo of the billboard to Twitter with the hashtag "#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague" -- a reference to what has popularly been called the Snyder Cut, a version of the film that is said to reflect director Zack Snyder's vision for the film, rather than the version that entered theaters in 2017. That version of the film saw some changes from Snyder's work after a family tragedy resulted in the director leaving the project before completion. Joss Whedon was brought in to finish the film, a move that resulted in a finished work that is different than what Snyder started out to make.

There has been a great deal of fan support for the release of the Snyder Cut. Over the years since the film's release there have been a number of campaigns pleading with Warner Bros. to release the fabled version of the film, especially online with regular "#ReleaseTheSnyderCut" campaigns keeping the push for the film very much in the public eye. Even Justice League star and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa has been vocal about wanting to see Snyder's version of the film released in some fashion, most recently taking to Instagram to make an f-bomb laden demand for the film.

And the billboard promoting HBO Max isn't the only thing that has fans hopeful. A recent report has suggested that things may be moving forward for some kind of release related to Snyder's vision for Justice League. Last week it was reported that Snyder had held a screening of his version of the film earlier in 2020 with Warner Bros. executives in attendance. The report indicated that "something is happening" involving the Snyder Cut, though it wasn't clear if that was a digital release, a fan screening, or some other kind of project that would pull back the curtain and allow fans to see what Snyder had been working on when it came to the film.

Whatever is happening with the Snyder Cut, fans are hopeful that major news will be coming soon -- as in Wednesday of this week. Snyder announced on Vero that he is hosting a Man of Steel watch party and Q&A session on Wednesday, May 20 at 8am PDT and many fans think that an announcement about the Snyder Cut coming to HBO Max will happen at that this time, which would be exactly one week from the date of the service's launch.

What do you think? Is the billboard a clue about the Snyder Cut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

