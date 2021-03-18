Zack Snyder's Justice League: First Junkie XL Track From Score Released

✖

Zack Snyder has revealed a preview of Junkie XL's soundtrack for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Junkie XL was to score the Justice League movie, but Danny Elfman replaced him and his score after Snyder's exit from the project. Junkie XL returns to complete and release his work alongside Snyder in the HBO Max release of Justice League's Snyder Cut. Snyder took to social media to reveal the first track from Junkie XL's score, titled "The Crew at Warpower." You can take a listen below. During a previous appearance on a YouTube channel, Snyder offered a taste of Junkie XL's score and praise for his work.

"It's cool because he's really done an insane job," Snyder said. "We recently just screened the movie for publicity and some other guys on the lot, and the music supervisor from Warner Bros. was saying, he was like 'Holy smokes, the music is unbelievable. Junkie has just crushed it.' And yes, he really has, I mean it's wall-to-wall. I was asking 'Are we doing an album? Because I want a box of those vinyl, four hours of music.' I don't know if we're doing it, I want to, but who knows."

Junkie XL co-wrote the score for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with Hans Zimmer. When Elfman replaced him on Justice League, Junkie XL took to social media to express his frustration.

"As my mentor Hans Zimmer told me: you haven't made it in Hollywood as a composer until you get replaced on a project. So I guess I finally graduated this week," he tweeted. "It pains me to leave the project, but a big thanks to Zack for asking me to be part of his vision, and I wish Danny, Joss and Warner Bros. all the best with Justice League."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on March 18th on HBO Max.