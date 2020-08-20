Zack Snyder Roasts Justice League "Do You Bleed?" Line

✖

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has been making it quite clear for nearly three years that the Justice League fans saw in theaters in 2017 wasn't his picture, yet many audiences haven't known specifically what he shot and what was crafted by filmmaker Joss Whedon, with Snyder's reaction to a fan about one peculiar line seeing confirmation that Snyder found it as laughable as audiences did. The line in question comes from Superman who asks Batman, "Do you bleed?" which echoes a comment Batman made to the figure in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with Snyder admitting that the dialogue is nonsensical.

When a fan on Vero asked Snyder if the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League will include the line in question, Snyder replied, "Uh no that literally makes no sense."

Almost immediately after Justice League landed in theaters, Snyder began subtly denouncing the endeavor, with most of his reactions and insight being hints at things that were cut out of the theatrically released film. As more time went by, the filmmaker grew more candid about the experience, which includes denouncing key sequences, moments, and dialogue.

After years of campaigning from fans, the seemingly impossible was confirmed earlier this year when Snyder announced that Zack Snyder's Justice League would be coming to HBO Max. News about the upcoming project has been somewhat vague, but the confirmation that it's happening at all has come as a shock and surprise to fans.

In November of 2017, fans began demanding the release of the "Snyder Cut" of the film, given how disappointed audiences were with the film that landed in theaters. Fans were initially holding out hope that this version of the film could be released on home video or on a streaming platform, similar to how Batman v Superman earned an R-rated "Ultimate Cut," but Warner Bros. regularly expressed that there was no interest on their part to share that unfinished film with fans.

It's still somewhat unknown why Warner Bros. ended up changing their minds about the project and why they decided to release it on HBO Max, with some reports even claiming that the project will be unveiled as a limited series as opposed to a film, due to the sprawling nature of Snyder's initial concept.

Stay tuned for details on Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Are you looking forward to the project? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.