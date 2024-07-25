KAOS: Trailer for Netflix Series Starring Jeff Goldblum as Zeus Released

Paranoia gets the best of Jeff Goldblum’s King of the Gods in the official trailer for KAOS. The Netflix original series places the prolific actor in the role of Zeus, with the rest of the gods living amongst regular humans. The only difference is they are living in the lap of luxury. However, Zeus begins to recognize that when humans aren’t living in fear, they’re not worshipping him. But as the gods deal with their own drama, four mortals discover they’re all connected in their battle against Zeus. Some of the worst aspects of society come to the forefront in KAOS, but at least Goldblum gets the chance to truly shine.

The KAOS trailer begins with a voiceover by Jeff Goldblum declaring himself “king of the goddamn gods.” We see a room in his house that has newspaper clippings taped to the walls featuring natural disasters such as volcanoes erupting and tornadoes ripping through towns. These events get Zeus’ blood flowing, but humanity suffers instead. Aurora Perrineau’s character Riddy comes out and denounces all the gods, with Goldblum’s Zeus looking for retaliation. We now have a war on our hands with no telling how it will resolve itself.

KAOS comes from the creator of The End of the F***ing World, Charlie Covell. When the project was announced, Netflix was excited to bring viewers the Covell creation, with the writer thanking the streamer in a statement.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be making KAOS, and I can’t think of a more exciting or dynamic team of people to bring everything to life. Georgi and Runyararo are both visionary directors with pleasingly dark senses of humour – I’m delighted to be working with them both,” Covell said in a statement. “I believe I’m still in shock at the news that Hugh Grant has agreed to play Zeus – this was my dream. He’s leading a stupendous cast of actors and we’re extremely honoured to have them all on board. I can’t wait for filming to begin.”

“We are delighted to have such a phenomenal cast and team delivering Charlie Covell’s unique, contemporary vision of a mythical world,” added Sophie Klein, the Director of UK Series at Netflix. “Joyful and dark, Kaos will entertain, amuse and move you all at once.”

What is Netflix’s KAOS about?

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in Netflix’s KAOS

Zeus has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere.

Zeus’ once reliable brother, Hades, God of the Underworld, is secretly losing his grip on his dark dominion. There is a backlog of dead waiting to be processed and they are growing restless. Hera (Janet McTeer), Queen of the Gods, exercises dominion on Earth — and over Zeus — in her own unique way. But her power and freedom become threatened by Zeus’ growing paranoia, and she is forced to act, while Zeus’ rebellious son, Dionysus, (Nabhaan Rizwan), is out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father.

On Earth people are aching for change, however Poseidon (Cliff Curtis), God of Sea, Storms and Earthquakes (and Horses) is more concerned with the size of his super-yacht and where the next party is at. The wellbeing of mere mortals is of little interest to him. Unfortunately for the Gods some of those mortals are beginning to realise this…

These mortals – Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), Orpheus (Killian Scott), Caneus (Misia Butler) and Ari (Leila Farzad) – come from different walks of life and are all cosmically connected in the battle against Zeus. Each one has a very different role to play, any one of them may be destined to bring down the Gods.

KAOS premieres August 29th on Netflix.