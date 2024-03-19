KAOS: Netflix Movie Teaser Trailer Reveals First Look at Jeff Golblum as Zeus

Netflix revealed a new trailer for Kaos and Jeff Goldblum makes quite an impression as Zeus. The series follows the Greek god as he tries to deal with power struggles. Kaos is a modern take on Greek mythology. Goldblum's Zeus is described by Netflix as "king of the Gods, ruler of the world. He's cruel, stylish and all-powerful. That is, until he's not." Kaos will run for six episodes. Charlie Covell created the show and is excited to have Goldblum in the fold for this one. The actor is a good choice for Zeus as those dashing good looks transfer into the character in interesting ways.

Here's Netflix's synopsis of Kaos: "KAOS is a bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology: exploring love, power, and life in the underworld. Having long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods, Zeus' reign has never been truly threatened. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Believing it to be the harbinger of an ancient prophecy which foretells his destruction, neurosis sets in: Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming."

"As his paranoia takes hold, the God of Gods – seeing signs everywhere – starts to dangerously self-destruct. And he's right to be worried. Zeus' one time friend and now prisoner, Prometheus, is orchestrating a plan to bring him down. The plan involves three disparate humans, all of whom are totally unaware of their cosmic significance or the part they must play in saving the world. No pressure. (Some pressure)."

Kaos Has Netflix Excited

(Photo: Netflix)

When the project was announced, Netflix was excited to bring viewers Kaos. Covell thanked the streamer in a formal statement. On the Netflix side of things, they're happy to be getting another project from The End Of The F***ing World writer.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be making KAOS, and I can't think of a more exciting or dynamic team of people to bring everything to life. Georgi and Runyararo are both visionary directors with pleasingly dark senses of humour – I'm delighted to be working with them both," Covell said in a statement. "I believe I'm still in shock at the news that Hugh Grant has agreed to play Zeus – this was my dream. He's leading a stupendous cast of actors and we're extremely honoured to have them all on board. I can't wait for filming to begin."

"We are delighted to have such a phenomenal cast and team delivering Charlie Covell's unique, contemporary vision of a mythical world," added Sophie Klein, the Director of UK Series at Netflix. "Joyful and dark, Kaos will entertain, amuse and move you all at once."

Netflix's Other Work With Covell

For fans looking for more of a feel for Kaos, The End of The F***ing World might enlighten you for what kind of laughs you might be in for. Check out what Netflix has to say about the series right here.

"Based on the award-winning graphic novel, adapted by acclaimed newcomer Charlie Covell, the eight episode first season follows James (Alex Lawther, Black Mirror) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden, Penny Dreadful) – a self-proclaimed psychopath and a foul-mouthed rebel fed-up with her boring life. The two embark on a roadtrip to find a better life, and escape the impending doom of adulthood. As their chaotic journey unfolds, it becomes apparent that James and Alyssa have crossed a line and have no choice but to take it as far as they can…"

