New John Wick: Chapter 4 Poster Released

Lionsgate officially announced that a fourth film in the John Wick franchise was in development soon after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3. Keanu Reeves is set to return as the assassin alongside some of the original cast, and filming was set to begin in 2020 until the Covid-19 pandemic ultimately delayed it. We've already gotten a teaser trailer for the film and it shows exactly what John Wick is up to now. Even though things don't look good for our protagonist, the movies sure look great. Now, the studio has officially released a brand new poster for John Wick: Chapter 4 that gives a taste of what's to come. You can check out the poster below!

In the final moments of John Wick: Chapter 3, a gravely injured John was delivered to the Bowery King for protection, setting up an ongoing relationship for the next movie. Fishburne says that relationship will go deeper than it did last time.

"I should be going to Berlin within another couple of months or so," Fishburne told Collider, while promoting his new film The Ice Road. "I read the script. It's really, really cool. As much as it's the same world as the other three films, it's just deeper. It's much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin. And the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing...is really the heart and soul of it."

"I'm actually not involved in four and five," creator Derek Kolstad previously told Collider. "No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

The John Wick franchise is also getting a TV expansion in the form of the spinoff series The Continental, which follows the infamous assassins world hotel. There's also another spinoff called Ballerina that will star Ana De Armas with Reeves expected to appear in some shape or form.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2023.

