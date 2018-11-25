Keanu Reeves In ‘Toy Story 4’ Fan Art Features Grim Fate For Slinky Dog

Earlier this week, Tim Allen let it slip that John Wick star Keanu Reeves has a part in Toy Story 4, a surprise he announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Though Allen didn’t reveal any details in regards to Reeves’ role on the upcoming Pixar feature, that’s not stopping fans from coming up with various pieces of fan art poking fun at the news.

In this case, in particular, fan artist extraordinaire BossLogic combined the likeness of Reeves’ titular character from the John Wick franchise with Slinky Dog — and the result doesn’t end up too well for the latter.

In BossLogic’s art, he shows Reeves’ John Wick standing over a disemboweled Slinky Dog. There are a few ways to interpret the art — first and foremost, the primary reason Wick starts hunting down mobsters in John Wick is that they killed his puppy, the last gift given to him by his recently deceased wife. Otherwise, BossLogic meant to portray Wick as the killer in this scenario because…well, he kills a whole lot of people between John Wick and John Wick 2.

When Allen revealed Reeves was a part of the upcoming Toy Story film, the franchise vet seemed excited to have an actor of Reeves’ caliber on board.

“New guys are in it,” Allen began. “Keanu Reeves has got a great part in it. Inside story, even the fun, gentle guy that he is, even he said, ‘This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear.’ And his character does have an edge to that.”

Before his voice will be heard in Toy Story 4, which swings into theaters June 21, 2019, Reeves will appear in John Wick 3: Parabellum, on May 17. Parabellum is filming now.

The new John Wick film will be directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad, and stars Keanu Reeves, Asia Kate Dillon (The Adjudicator), Laurence Fishburne (Bowery King), Halle Berry (Sofia), Ian McShane (Winston), Jason Mantzoukas (Tick Tock Man), Angelica Huston (The Director), Lance Reddick (Charon), and Mark Dacascos (Zero).