Kevin Feige Speaks Out On Iron Man 3 Win At People’s Choice Awards

On Wednesday night, Iron Man 3 won the People's Choice Award for both Favorite Movie and Favorite Action Movie. Robert Downey, Jr. accepted the two awards, as well as picking up an individual award for Favorite Action Movie Star. As reported on Comicbook.com, Downey, Jr. accepted the award in grand Tony Stark fashion with a godlike voice, a spotlight, and some triumphant music. While Iron Man 3 has been controversial among fans for what is popularly known as the Mandarin twist, the film proved to be a huge hit among the general public. Iron Man 3 was the highest grossing film at the worldwide box office in 2013, bringing in over $1.2 billion. In recognition of Iron Man 3's big win at the People's Choice Awards, Marvel Studios President of Production Kevin Feige has issued a statement to fans. "On behalf of the entire cast and crew of Marvel's Iron Man 3, I'd like to thank all the fans who helped make our film not only the number one movie of the year, but now one of the biggest winners at the People's Choice Awards," said Feige. "As always, Robert put everything he had into the character of Tony Stark and Iron Man, proving yet again why he is one of the finest actors of his generation. But none of this would have been possible without you, the fans, which is why these awards mean so much to us."