Kevin Hart’s Wife Gives Update on His Condition After Surgery

The pop culture world has been eagerly awaiting updates on Kevin Hart, after the actor and comedian was seriously injured in a car accident over the weekend. On Monday, news broke that Hart would be undergoing surgery but was expected to make a full recovery, and it sounds like that ended up being the case. TMZ recently caught up with Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, as she was entering the hospital, and she provided a brief update on how he is holding up.

“He’s great,” Eniko revealed. “Yep. Going to be just fine. He’s good. Everybody’s good.”

Hart initially suffered the wreck early on Sunday morning, after his vintage Plymouth Barracuda ended up in a ditch off of the Mulholland Highway. Hart was not behind the wheel, but he and the vehicle’s driver, Jared Black, both suffered serious injuries. Black’s fiance, celebrity trainer Rebecca Broxterman, was pinned in the backseat of the car, but did not have major injuries.

Hart reportedly underwent surgery on Sunday evening, with a source telling TMZ that it went successfully. The actor is expected to stay in the hospital for several days to recover.

The accident comes a day after Hart posted a video of himself driving the car to his Instagram Story. Hart purchased the vintage muscle car as a 40th birthday present to himself back in July, something he commemorated by posting a photo of himself with it on Instagram.

Hart most recently appeared in The Secret Life of Pets 2 and in an uncredited role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He will be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level later this year.